Less Than 3,000 Fans Attend A’s Game

It has gotten extremely lonely at the Oakland Athletic home games to begin this new season.

The franchise is currently experiencing record low attendance numbers to start the new year, failing to fill half the stadium in their matchup against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. They only had 17,503 in attendance during a 5-1 loss, according to ESPN.

The following day the attendance continued in a downward trend, and had a remarkably low number of people in the house with 3,748, according to ESPN.

Oof. Game time in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/AzcYs8Zk6d — Eno Sarris (@enosarris) April 20, 2022



Wednesday’s matchup with Baltimore was no better.

First pitch at Coliseum pic.twitter.com/6aNyw4WMcg — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) April 20, 2022



There was less than 3,000 people in the stands in Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to the Orioles, according to MLB radio network insider, Bob Nightengale. It is the smallest crowd in over 40 years at an Athletics home game, he said.

The Oakland A’s attendance today: 2,703. Lowest since 1980. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 21, 2022



Despite the fact that the A’s are above .500 in the win/loss record, it seems as if the hometown fans are not enthused by this team whatsoever in 2022. (RELATED: Stephen A. Smith Rips Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Comeback Attempt)

The Oakland A’s have not won a World Series in 33 years. There’s an entire generation of people in Northern California that have never seen the squad win anything of significance in their entire lives. Ultimately, there are likely various amounts of reasons to why the attendance is so bad right now but winning can only help the cause.

The A’s are currently 7-6 on the young season and will play the Orioles one more time in this four game series before the Texas Rangers come in to town.