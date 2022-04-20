‘Slap In The Face’: Pro Trans Athlete Flips The Script On Women’s Sports Debate

Professional golfer Mianne Bagger said she supports a bill seeking to exclude trans athletes from female sports, despite being the first transgender athlete to compete in a professional golf tournament.

“Letting trans athletes compete in female sport is a slap in the face to women,” Bagger said, according to news.com.au., when asked why Bagger supports changing an Australian law that allowed the golfer to compete with women after transitioning. (RELATED: Kansas Gov. Shoots Down Bill Banning Trans Athletes)

Bagger was the first trans woman to compete in a pro golf tournament after playing in the 2004 Australian Open.

On this day in #WomensHistory… 2004: Mianne Bagger became the first transgender athlete to compete in a professional golf tournament, helping to pave the way for transgender athletes all over the world! pic.twitter.com/6Er0IMQsK0 — University Career Center (@UTDCareerCenter) March 3, 2022

Bagger said it is problematic when trans women compete in female sports leagues when they are much more biologically aligned with men and lack the medical procedures that cultivate a complete transition, according to the interview.

“These days, [the dynamic] has crept into what’s called self ID or self identification: male-bodied people presenting as women, who live as women, with varying degrees of medical intervention and in some degrees, no medical intervention, which is just — it’s crossed the line, in my view, it really has … It’s a slap in the face to women,” Bagger told the Australian news outlet. (RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Said Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Shouldn’t ‘Be Able To Compete’ In The NCAA)

“I just don’t agree with the current, softened policies that are requiring less and less medical intervention of a male-bodied person entering women’s sport,” Bagger continued.

Bagger voiced support for an Australian Senate bill proposed by Tasmanian liberal legislator Claire Chandler that would amend Australian law in order to exclude trans-women from female sports competitions.

A similar bill was signed into law in Oklahoma.

Biological males maintain a competitive edge, according to Bagger.

The Danish-born golfer suggested that there are key differences regarding the realms of politics and sports. (RELATED: 53% of Voters Support Banning Trans Athletes In Women’s Sports, Poll Shows)

“In every day society, of course we want an inclusive, egalitarian [society]. We want equality, lack of discrimination, and of course every single person should have equal access to life and services and work in society. Of course we all want that, and so do I,” Bagger said.

“There has to be a division,” said the first trans pro golfer. Mianne Bagger spoke publicly saying only biological females should compete in women’s sports. https://t.co/RJyQIvb3PW — FOX Illinois (@foxillinois) April 20, 2022

“In sport? It’s different. Sport is about physical ability. It’s not just about discrimination, it’s not just about equality and equal access. It is a physical ability. Now, if you’ve got one group — males — that are on average stronger, taller, faster, as opposed to women, there has to be a divide. There has to be a division,” Bagger said.