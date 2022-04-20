Oscar Nunez Says Steve Carell Kissing Him In ‘The Office’ Was Done So He Could Take A Job On Comedy Central

Oscar Nunez has shined a light on one of the most famous scenes from “The Office.”

Nunez played Oscar on the hit NBC show, and arguably the most famous scene he was ever in was when Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, forcibly kissed him after it was revealed his character was gay. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

For those of you who need a refresher on the hilarious moment, you can watch it below.

During a recent discussion with his former co-star Brian Baumgartner, Nunez revealed the scene was done so that he could take some time away from the show for a job on Comedy Central.

In the show, Oscar ends up going on a vacation following the incident. You can listen to Nunez break it all down below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar Nuñez (@oscarnunezla)

I always love hearing behind the scenes details about “The Office.” It’s among the top three greatest comedy shows ever made, and it’s withstood the test of time in incredible fashion.

Now, fans have learned why one of the most important scenes in the history of the show was put in. It makes perfect sense. Nunez needed to disappear for a bit to film something for Comedy Central, and the writers gave him the perfect off ramp for a short period of time.

It’s truly a damn shame they don’t make shows like “The Office” anymore. Now, more than ever before, we need great comedy!

H/T: BroBible