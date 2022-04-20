Panthers OC Ben McAdoo Says Sam Darnold Is The Team’s Starting Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are ready to ride with Sam Darnold under center.

Darnold started the majority of the games last season for the Panthers, but there has been serious speculation about whether or not he can be the man of the future. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, for the time being, the Panthers have no issue declaring him the team’s starting quarterback.

A Major Trade Might Send Shockwaves Through The NFL https://t.co/RC118HVTFf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 14, 2022

Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo declared Darnold the team’s starting quarterback while speaking to the media, but later admitted that he probably shouldn’t have publicly said it.

You can watch the bizarre situation unfold below.

“Sam is our starting quarterback, yes.” – Panthers OC Ben McAdoo “That wasn’t something I should have said.” – Panthers OC Ben McAdoo a short while later pic.twitter.com/hpLTFBxuKR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 19, 2022

That should more or less put a nail in the coffin about discussions of whether or not Baker Mayfield will be acquired by the Panthers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Panthers (@panthers)

There’s been nonstop chatter about Mayfield possibly being traded to Carolina, but McAdoo didn’t show a single moment of hesitation before declaring Darnold the starter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Darnold (@samdarnold)

As I’ve said many times before, I’m honestly not even sure if Mayfield is an upgrade over Darnold. They’re pretty similar in terms of overall talent, but Darnold doesn’t come with nonstop distractions.

A Very Unexpected Team Might Be In The Mix To Land Baker Mayfield. Will Fans Revolt? https://t.co/4mxPUgvcz7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 18, 2022

For the time being, it looks like the Panthers are content with Darnold, and I don’t blame them at all. Mayfield is simply way too risky.