Panthers OC Ben McAdoo Says Sam Darnold Is The Team’s Starting Quarterback

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers calls out instructions in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Carolina Panthers are ready to ride with Sam Darnold under center.

Darnold started the majority of the games last season for the Panthers, but there has been serious speculation about whether or not he can be the man of the future. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, for the time being, the Panthers have no issue declaring him the team’s starting quarterback.

Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo declared Darnold the team’s starting quarterback while speaking to the media, but later admitted that he probably shouldn’t have publicly said it.

You can watch the bizarre situation unfold below.

That should more or less put a nail in the coffin about discussions of whether or not Baker Mayfield will be acquired by the Panthers.

 

There’s been nonstop chatter about Mayfield possibly being traded to Carolina, but McAdoo didn’t show a single moment of hesitation before declaring Darnold the starter.

 

As I’ve said many times before, I’m honestly not even sure if Mayfield is an upgrade over Darnold. They’re pretty similar in terms of overall talent, but Darnold doesn’t come with nonstop distractions.

For the time being, it looks like the Panthers are content with Darnold, and I don’t blame them at all. Mayfield is simply way too risky.