REPORT: USFL Players Are Upset With The Chips In The Balls

Apr 18, 2022; Birmingham, AL, USA; Pittsburgh Maulers quarterback Kyle Lauletta (5) looks to pass against Tampa Bay Bandits during the second half at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
USFL players are apparently not happy with the balls being used.

The spring football league has decided to place chips in the balls in order to more accurately track the position of the ball on the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In theory, it sounds like an amazing idea, and it’s something people have wanted to see from the NFL for a very long time. However, in reality, it’s apparently not going over well with players.

According to Frank Rossi, quarterbacks and kickers are upset with the ball because the weight of the chip is throwing them off.

While adding a few extra ounces to the ball might not seem like a big deal, I can 100% understand why quarterbacks and specialists might not like it.

Quarterbacks have spent years throwing a certain kind of football, and now they’re throwing a ball that weighs a few ounces more.

If you don’t think that can’t throw you off, you’ve never thrown a football.

The question is whether or not the USFL intends to do anything about the situation. Seeing as how the league has made a big deal about the marking chips, it’s hard to see a scenario unfold where the balls are replaced with normal ones.

I’d absolutely bet they’re here to stay.

 

I could be wrong, but as of right now, that’s what I would bet on!