REPORT: Villanova Basketball Coach Jay Wright Is Retiring

Jay Wright’s coaching career is reportedly ending.

The two-time national champion with the Villanova Wildcats is stepping down from the program that he has turned into a national powerhouse, according to Jon Rothstein. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: Jay Wright is expected to step down at Villanova. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 20, 2022

This is definitely not news college basketball fans expected to receive on a Wednesday night. I’m absolutely stunned right now.

Wright is one of the most successful basketball coaches at the college level over the past 50 years, and there’s no doubt he’s earned his place in history.

Sources: Fordham’s Kyle Neptune is expected to be Jay Wright’s successor at Villanova. https://t.co/2v9CEGbkHi — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 20, 2022

He took Villanova and turned them into one of the most formidable programs in the country during his tenure. He made four Final Fours and won two rings.

Stuff like that simply isn’t supposed to happen at a school like Villanova. Sure, the Wildcats have had some success historically, but Wright took them to an unprecedented level.

Now, he’s reportedly hanging up his whistle.

Hopefully, he enjoys whatever adventure awaits him. He’s certainly earned some rest and relaxation.