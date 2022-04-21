REPORT: Star Athlete Sued For Allegedly Sharing Revenge Porn

Buffalo Bills star Von Miller has been sued for allegedly sharing a sexually explicit photo of a woman he dated with “two well-known celebrities” in May 2020, according to TMZ.

During a “fit of jealousy, anger and rage,” Miller allegedly shared an explicit photo of a woman taken while they performed “sexual acts,” according to court documents received by TMZ. The woman, who filed the court documents under the name “Jane Doe,” alleges Miller texted her personal photo along with the message, “This the b*tch you want? You can have her dawg,” according to TMZ.

Von Miller is being sued by a woman in L.A. who claims the NFL star, consumed by jealousy, sent sexually explicit photos to “two celebrities” and allegedly asked, “this the bitch you want?” https://t.co/46CZcHCTpo — TMZ (@TMZ) April 21, 2022

Miller and Doe reportedly dated in 2020, during which time they took personal photographs with the understanding that they were to be kept private, TMZ reported. The professional athlete then allegedly released Doe’s image in two separate texts, each of which included the explicit photograph she hadn’t consented to share, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Mayor Charged For Allegedly Posting Revenge Porn On Reddit)

The first message was allegedly sent on May 7, 2020, and the second message was sent three minutes later, to a different person, according to legal documents received by TMZ.

Doe’s attorney has spoken out about the situation, describing this case as being a “cautionary tale for young women that date professional athletes like Miller that think laws do not apply because of fame, money and power,” according to information received by TMZ. “However, professional athletes are not exempt from the law and Miler’s vindictive, manipulative and unlawful actions must not be overlooked,” he said, according to TMZ.

Doe is seeking “monetary damages” as well as a court order preventing the further release of her personal photographs, reported the outlet.