BLM Chapter Co-Founder Torches Democrats: They Want To Keep Black Americans ‘Handicapped And Crippled’

The New York Black Lives Matter (BLM) chapter co-founder slammed Democrats as wanting to keep black Americans “crippled” during a Thursday interview on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Hawk Newsome said Democrats want to keep black Americans dependent on welfare while discussing whether the defund the police rhetoric hurt the black community, which host Bill Hemmer suggested.

“Here’s the problem, because the cops are not the answer. Poor people commit crimes out of desperation. Address the poverty,” Newsome said. “The Republicans don’t care. But they’ll say we’ll teach you to empower yourselves. Democrats want to keep us handicapped and crippled and on welfare, right? Instead of giving us the answer to our problems. Is there a reason why high school students in the South Bronx drop out at a 60% rate? Our schools are failing. You want to end crime? Give the kids programs.”

WATCH:

FBI data shows murders among black Americans spiked in 2020 amid BLM protests and anti-police protests, according to Fox News. Black murders increased 32% in 2020 compared to the previous year, the outlet reported.

Newsome also blasted Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams for his inability to keep the city safe after Adams questioned the presence of BLM.

“Don’t listen to what Eric Adams says, he gives great press statements. He’s the master of the press conference,” he said. “Some kid dies, he hugs their mother. He’s holding up sneakers, he’s crying. But what we elected him for, the city of New York, was to keep the city safe. This city is a war zone and he can’t stop it.”

Newsome also alleged Adams is a “white man in blackface” and a “very conservative-minded white man at that.”

Adams recently questioned whether black lives actually mattered while speaking in an interview with Spectrum News. (RELATED: ‘We Can’t Be Hypocrites’: Mayor Eric Adams Calls Out BLM’s Silence On Rising Shootings, Deaths)

“Hey, I thought Black Lives Matter. Where are all those who stated ‘Black Lives Matter?’ Then go do an analysis of who was killed or shot last night. I was up all night speaking to my commanders in the Bronx and Brooklyn. The victims were black, many of the shooters were black,” he said.

“If Black Lives Matter, then the thousands of people I saw on the street when Floyd was murdered should be on the street right now stating that the lives of these children who are dying every night matters,” he added. “We can’t be hypocrites.”