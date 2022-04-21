Editorial

Chicago White Sox Player Tim Anderson Flips Off Cleveland Fans In Viral Video

Tim Anderson (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1516884528215863297)

Tim Anderson (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1516884528215863297)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Chicago White Sox player Tim Anderson allowed his emotions to get the best of him Wednesday.

During a 2-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, the Chicago shortstop was caught on video flipping off the crowd, according to Outkick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the funny moment unfold below.

You know things have gone off the rails when a pro athlete is flipping the crowd the bird. That’s a sign that things aren’t going well at all!

I’m sure he’ll have a nice little fine in the mail coming his way from the MLB commissioner. You simply can’t flip off fans and expect to get away with it.

On the other hand, this is the kind of energy we love to see in sports. Way too many athletes are buttoned up and refuse to show their emotions.

Clearly, Anderson isn’t in that group. He apparently had enough of the fans and had no problem letting them know.

We’ll have to wait to see how much money this little decision is going to end up costing him!