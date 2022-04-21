Chicago White Sox Player Tim Anderson Flips Off Cleveland Fans In Viral Video

Chicago White Sox player Tim Anderson allowed his emotions to get the best of him Wednesday.

During a 2-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, the Chicago shortstop was caught on video flipping off the crowd, according to Outkick.

You can watch the funny moment unfold below.

Tim Anderson is feeling the same as every White Sox fan @barstoolchicago pic.twitter.com/ZkMtOKLlxc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 20, 2022

You know things have gone off the rails when a pro athlete is flipping the crowd the bird. That’s a sign that things aren’t going well at all!

I’m sure he’ll have a nice little fine in the mail coming his way from the MLB commissioner. You simply can’t flip off fans and expect to get away with it.

The Legend of @TimAnderson7 continues. Letting the fans of Cleveland know where the Sox are in the standings #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/zFQJ458iKl — Thomas J. Foolery® 🏴‍☠️ (@113clint) April 20, 2022

On the other hand, this is the kind of energy we love to see in sports. Way too many athletes are buttoned up and refuse to show their emotions.

Clearly, Anderson isn’t in that group. He apparently had enough of the fans and had no problem letting them know.

Tim Anderson ain’t happy with the Cleveland fans 🤣pic.twitter.com/S3t7XfjZLX — betJACK (@betJACK) April 20, 2022

We’ll have to wait to see how much money this little decision is going to end up costing him!