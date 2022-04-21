‘Disastrous Agenda’: Rick Scott Responds To Dems Weaponizing His 11-Point Plan Against The GOP

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott is pushing back against Democrat tactics to weaponize his 11-point plan ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

On Tax Day, the White House compared its efforts on tax reform to Scott’s plan, which includes a provision recommending all Americans pay “some income tax” to have “skin in the game.” Scott’s plan notes that over half of Americans pay no income tax. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: States That Tax Less Have Better Economic Prospects, Study Shows)

“The President is fighting for tax cuts for the middle class and to ensure that the super wealthy and large corporations pay their fair share,” the White House said in a press release, “while Congressional Republicans, led by Sen. Scott, are proposing big tax increases on middle-class families.”

Scott’s office responded to the White House’s comments by noting the tax cuts he made and how he balanced the budget while the Florida governor.

“That the most unpopular president in recent history is spending more time lying about Sen. Rick Scott’s plan than addressing the myriad crises he’s created says everything you need to know about Joe Biden and this White House,” Scott’s communications director McKinley Lewis told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rick Scott Has Five Reasons He Thinks The GOP Will Retake The Senate)

“Joe Biden could learn a thing or two about governing from Sen. Scott who cut taxes more than 100 times and balanced the budget as Governor of Florida and is proposing common-sense solutions to rescue our country from the Democrats and their disastrous agenda,” Lewis said.

Other Democrats, including Michigan Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, are also focused on highlighting the increased income taxes included in the plan.

“It’s a Republican plan. It’s a Republican plan that folks should hear. … It’s a Republican plan put out by the chairperson of the Republican campaign committee,” Peters told The Hill. “So it’s certainly an issue that needs to be raised.” (RELATED: Rhode Island Democrat Pushes Bill That Would Double Income Tax For Those Who Don’t Comply With Vaccine Mandate)

It’s a bird… it’s a plane… no, it’s a billboard reminding voters that Republicans want to raise taxes on over half of all Americans. https://t.co/5p2WSYOpwG — Senate Democrats (@dscc) April 19, 2022

Democrats are not the only ones criticizing the plan. Republican leaders, notably Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have spoken out against the plan. Scott currently serves as the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

“If we’re fortunate enough to have the majority next year, I’ll be the majority leader. I’ll decide, in consultation with my members, what to put on the floor,” McConnell said on March 1. “We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years.”

When asked about Sen. Rick Scott’s agenda, @LeaderMcConnell: “We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years. That will not be part of the Republican Senate Majority Agenda.” pic.twitter.com/XN7q9Kc6b4 — CSPAN (@cspan) March 1, 2022

“That will not be part of the Republican Senate Majority Agenda,” McConnell added.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.