Devin Booker To Miss Time With Hamstring Injury

The Phoenix Suns will be without their star shooting guard Devin Booker for the foreseeable future.

Booker exited game two of their best-of-seven series in the middle of the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans with a hamstring injury. The New Orleans Pelicans took advantage of the Suns’ leading scorer, Devin Booker, not being present on the court and defeated the Suns 125-114 on Tuesday. The series is currently tied up one game to one.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker could miss 2-to-3 weeks with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, @WindhorstESPN reports: https://t.co/qVtopVU3Ld — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 21, 2022



NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted out the news Thursday saying, “Booker could miss 2-to-3 weeks with a Grade 1 hamstring strain.” This injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for Phoenix as their season hangs in the balance in midst of the playoffs. Booker is expected to miss games three and four of this playoff series, according to ESPN. Head coach Monty Williams said, “there is no timeline,” in regard to Booker’s potential return to the court.

During the regular season, the Suns won a franchise record of 64 games, claiming the best record in the NBA and the number one seed in the playoffs. Their odds to go far in the postseason might take a hit if Booker is gone for an extended period of time.

Monty Williams said Devin Booker didn’t take part in anything in practice (obviously) but he is here. Asked about the report of a 2-3 week timetable and the Suns’ familiarity with playing without guys, and here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/SdDLcqKGjD — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 21, 2022



With the young all-star being plagued with injury, the Suns’ road to winning their first NBA title becomes much tougher. It will be exciting to see how they fare without their best player. (RELATED: Panthers OC Ben McAdoo Says Sam Darnold Is The Team’s Starting Quarterback)

Game three of this series will be played Friday in New Orleans.