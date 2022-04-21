Jared Goff Says He Isn’t Concerned About The Lions Potentially Drafting A Quarterback

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff isn’t worried about what the team does in the draft.

The Lions currently hold the second overall pick in the 2022 draft, and there’s been some chatter about the team potentially taking a quarterback in the first round. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Will it bother Goff if it happens? Apparently, it won’t!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Goff told the media Thursday that he has “no concern” about what the Lions do when it comes to potentially drafting a new quarterback.

You can watch him break down his thoughts below.

#Lions QB Jared Goff says he has “no concern” if Detroit were to select a QB in the draft. He says he doesn’t know if he’ll enjoy a mentorship role. Goff: “Yeah, maybe. I’ve always liked helping younger guys, but I have no idea. I’ve never been in that position.” pic.twitter.com/nhKdkvGrie — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) April 21, 2022

It’s hard to know if Goff is being genuine or not, but I find it difficult to believe any quarterback is okay with a team drafting his replacement.

Remember how Aaron Rodgers behaved after the Packers drafted Jordan Love? Well, he’s lightyears more talented than Goff, which means Goff should be much more concerned about being replaced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

The reality of the situation is shockingly simple. Goff simply isn’t good enough to make a run with the Lions. He’s not terrible, but you’re not winning the Super Bowl with him.

That means a change has to be made. It’s just the nature of the business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

How Goff reacts to the Lions eventually landing a new passer is up to him, but it’s coming!