Ken Jeong Storms Off Stage As Rudy Giuliani Revealed As Masked Singer

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s performance on “The Masked Singer” caused celebrity judge Ken Jeong to storm off stage.

Following media buzz that Giuliani shocked judges on the Fox series, the former Trump official made his debut on the show Wednesday, confirming a rumor that surfaced two months ago that Jeong walked off stage when Giuliani was unveiled.

Giuliani sang George Thorogood’s “Bad to the Bone,” leading Jeong to storm off stage after saying “I’m done” into his mic.

Rudy Giuliani sings “Bad to the Bone” on Masked Singer as host @kenjeong leaves saying, “I’m done.” pic.twitter.com/nPmcTBye4m — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 21, 2022

While the other judges, including Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Nick Cannon, appeared to enjoy the performance, the “Hangover” celebrity did not join in. (RELATED: Rudy Giuliani Is Charging $199 For Virtual Messages On Cameo)

A February report from Deadline alleged both judge Robin Thicke and Jeong walked off in protest.

“This is definitely something I never would have guessed,” the “Blurred Lines” singer said, according to NBC News.

Giuliani’s appearance caused backlash, as some argued the former Trump lawyer should not be allowed to appear on the show at all.

Allowing figures like Rudy Giuliani to ostensibly rehab their image through shows like this is unacceptable. https://t.co/WgJAIdu2pM — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 21, 2022

Giuliani told Cannon that he came on the show set an example for his granddaughter, according to CNN.