Kentucky’s 15-Week Abortion Ban Blocked By Federal Judge

A federal judge temporarily blocked Kentucky’s 15-week abortion ban Thursday after the state’s only two clinics argued the law is impossible to comply with.

U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Brady Jennings granted the request for a temporary restraining order by Planned Parenthood and EMW Women’s Surgical Center arguing the law lacks information “to specifically determine which individual provisions and subsections are capable of compliance,” the Associated Press reported. The law passed the state legislature in March, then overrode Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto last week.

NEWS: Abortions can happen again in Kentucky — for now. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the state’s sweeping new abortion law, HB3, which clinics said made it impossible to provide care. If Roe is overturned this summer, KY has a trigger ban that would outlaw abortion. — Shefali Luthra (@shefalil) April 21, 2022

The legislation bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and requires medical professionals to report fetal deaths after 20 weeks of gestation and the disposal of human remains to waste facilities. Physicians violating the law will lose their medical licenses for no less than six months except in medical emergencies. (RELATED: Here’s What 375 Women Told The Supreme Court About The Harms Of Late-Term Abortion)

The judge did not point to the constitutionality of the bill, which the U.S. Supreme Court is currently taking up in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenges a Mississippi law also outlawing abortion procedures after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Court is expected to rule on the case in June.

Rebecca Gibron, the CEO of Planned Parenthood in Kentucky, said they are “prepared to fight” for the rights of their patients and permanently secure abortions.

“This is a win, but it is only the first step,” she said. “We’re prepared to fight for our patients’ right to basic health in court and to continue doing everything in our power to ensure abortion access is permanently secured in Kentucky.”

Pro-life activists and supporters of Jennings’ decision reportedly protested outside Metro Hall holding signs and simultaneously chanting over one another.