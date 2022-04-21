Police Charge Man After He Allegedly Shoots Haunted House Performer

A man was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor following an alleged shooting at a haunted house in South Carolina, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said Wednesday.

Keal Latrell Brown was charged in connection with an alleged incident that occurred April 16 at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House, police said in a statement posted to Facebook. Brown supposedly shot a performer inside the haunted house after the group of people with him were frightened, police also said. Amid a scramble in which one person fell, the gun reportedly slid toward Brown, hitting him in the foot.

Brown claimed he thought the event was part of the haunted house experience and picked up the gun, believing it to be a prop, according to police. He then allegedly fired two shots, with one hitting the performer in the shoulder. (RELATED: Michigan Man Fatally Shot After Line-Cutting Argument At Haunted House, Police Say)

The Myrtle Beach Police Department has charged Keal Latrell Brown with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to a shooting at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House on Saturday, April 18, 2021. Additional charges are likely. https://t.co/XwBcvrdqqU pic.twitter.com/HbAR92HN7H — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) April 20, 2022

Brown visited the haunted house’s Zombie Experience Attraction with his family, WMBF News reported. Following the alleged shooting, Brown’s child informed their father that the gun was real, a detective said during Brown’s bond hearing, according to WMBF News. Despite learning the gun was real, Brown allegedly left the haunted house and allowed his child to take the gun.

Brown was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for knowingly allowing his child to take the gun, the outlet reported.

Police have not yet determined the owner of the gun or who had the firearm prior to the shooting, according to WBTW.

Brown may face additional charges as police continue to investigate the incident.