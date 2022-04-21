MSNBC Analyst Says Jesus Would Be Considered A ‘Woke’ ‘Socialist’ ‘Groomer’ If Alive Today

MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd said Jesus Christ would be a socialist “groomer” while speaking Wednesday on “Deadline: White House.”

Dowd, who once served as an advisor to the 2004 Bush-Cheney campaign and ran for Lt. Governor of Texas on the Democratic ticket was discussing allegations that a Democratic Michigan state senator is a groomer.

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow was accused by Republican state Sen. Lana Theis of wanting to “groom” and “sexualize” children and promote critical race theory in a fundraising email, according to the Detroit Free Press. Dowd defended McMorrow and said her message of fighting back against the allegations was what Democrats as a whole should embody in what he calls a “cultural war.”

The conversation then turned religious, with Dowd saying that “being a Christian, having grown up Catholic, having been an altar boy and all of that – how the faith has been captured by a small segment of our society who have tried to define it in a way that Jesus never had defined it, and actually the opposite way of Jesus.”

WATCH:

“The entire message of the gospels of the Easter holidays was love one another. And I have said this before, and I’ll say it again: If Jesus Christ was alive today, He would be called a groomer, He would be called woke, and He would be called a socialist if He was alive today.” (RELATED: Nicolle Wallace Compares DeSantis, Youngkin To Russian Soldiers Raping Kids)

“If He was speaking the message He spoke in the gospels today about treating everybody with dignity – Jesus Christ hung around with prostitutes and tax collectors. He was nailed to a cross because He spoke on behalf of the most marginalized people in the Middle East,” Dowd continued.