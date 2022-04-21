Mike Tyson Allegedly Attacks A Man On A Plane In Viral Video

Mike Tyson allegedly attacked someone on a plane.

The legendary boxer allegedly got annoyed with the guy sitting behind him on his flight from San Francisco to Florida, and all hell eventually broke loose, according to a TMZ report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tyson allegedly turned around and punched the guy several times, according to the same report. You can watch the video here.

TMZ reported that Tyson was initially “patient” with the unnamed person, but clearly, the video seems to indicate he eventually lost his cool.

The man also spoke with police after the incident and needed to receive medical care for his injuries, according to the same report.

I might be in the minority here, but I 100% understand why someone would punch someone on a plane if they were constantly trying to talk to them.

Nobody likes flying. Literally nobody likes doing it. That’s why people tend to get loaded up on booze before boarding.

The last thing anyone wants to deal with is a guy chewing their ear off with what I’m sure weren’t great questions.

Now, do I condone violence? Of course not, but that doesn’t mean I don’t understand someone losing their cool. I absolutely do. Sometimes, a man just gets pushed too far.

It looks like that’s exactly what happened here. Let us know your thoughts on Tyson’s alleged actions in the comments below.