Scarborough Absolutely Loses It Over Piers Morgan, Trump Clip

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough absolutely lost it Thursday morning on “Morning Joe” after watching a clip of former President Donald Trump appearing to tell Piers Morgan he doesn’t “think” the British newscaster is “real.”

Morgan released a promotional clip of an upcoming interview with Trump that appears to show Morgan and Trump arguing over the claim that the 2020 election was stolen. During the spat, Trump says to Morgan, “I don’t think you are real.”

While watching, Scarborough breaks out into uncontrollable laughter. (RELATED: Trump Reveals What He Would Do Differently If He Were President Again)

“This is how alternative his reality has become,” Scarborough manages to squeak out in between bouts of laughter. “A question about reality and his response is … ‘I don’t believe you’re real.’ Who says that?!”

“I don’t believe you’re real,” Scarborough repeats as he wipes his eyes dry. “I mean, my God.”

During the teaser, Trump also appears to say “only a fool would think that” when Morgan said the election was “free and fair.” The clip concludes with Trump appearing to storm out of the interview after telling the filming crew to cut the cameras.

Trump released a statement Wednesday night refuting the clip or at least how it was created, claiming it was deceptively edited.

“Piers Morgan, like the rest of the Fake News Media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me. He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour. The good news is that the interview was taped by us as a means of keeping him honest.”

The interview is set to air April 25, according to the New York Post.