Panther Spotted Swimming Across A River In Florida In Majestic Viral Video

A man managed to capture an incredible video of a panther crossing a river.

Facebook user Steven Crawford filmed the panther cruising across the river and wrote, “Florida Panther swimming across the peace river today, what a beautiful and rare sight! I love going up river and seeing the untouched parts of Florida but I never expected to see this.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out the awesome video below.

You know mankind is in serious trouble when animals that are deadly and dangerous on land decide to start hopping in the water.

We already have sharks and other creatures in the water to worry about. Now, we apparently also have to worry about panthers going for a quick dip.

Imagine swimming or fishing in a river and then seeing a panther in your way. How would you even react? We all know it’s not shocking to see fish, but a panther is next level.

Like I said above, you know you’re in trouble when animals from land start also dominating rivers and lakes. That’s a bad sign for humans!

