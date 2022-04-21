REPORT: Dwayne Haskins Was Hit By Multiple Vehicles When He Was Killed In Florida

Dwayne Haskins was reportedly hit by multiple vehicles when he was killed.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed at the age of 24 in Florida in early April in a freak accident on a highway, and his death sent shockwaves through the sports world. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, more details have come to light.

‘What The F*ck’: Horrifying 911 Audio Released From NFL Quarterback’s Tragic Death https://t.co/ZYd39OKRZB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 20, 2022

The crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol indicates that the former Ohio State star was struck by two different vehicles, including a dump truck, at the time of his death, according to TMZ

It’s possible that the QB was struck by a third vehicle, according to the same report.

‘Passed Out’: More Tragic Details Surface About NFL Quarterback Killed In Florida https://t.co/hpagqGXkoJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 14, 2022

The situation is nothing short of heartbreaking, and with every detail that comes out, it seemingly only gets worse and worse. People aren’t supposed to be dying on highways, and people 24 years old damn sure aren’t supposed to be dying.

Haskins should have had decades of success in front of him. Instead, he passed onto the other side at the age of 24. It honestly rattles me to the core.

Dwayne Haskins’ death is a heartbreaking reminder that life is very fragile. Also, some of the reactions to the QB’s death were APPALLING. If you’re tweeting/talking about his struggles on the field after his death, you need to put your phone down. pic.twitter.com/ZcMjPC2fWx — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 11, 2022

The most disturbing part is that the public still has absolutely no idea what Haskins was doing on the highway. His wife believes he was going to get gas, but nobody knows if that’s what was actually happening at the time of his death.

ESPN Superstar Apologizes For Insane Tweet About Dead NFL Quarterback https://t.co/4OvpulsMGY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest details as we have them on this incredibly sad and tragic situation.