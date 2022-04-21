Tua Tagovailoa Subtly Crushes Brian Flores When Asked About Their Relationship

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is clearly not a huge fan of Brian Flores.

Flores was fired as the head coach of the Dolphins after this past season ended, and there were a lot of whispers about Tua and him not getting along, which Flores denied.

Well, Tua more or less made it clear that they weren’t huge fans of each other.

“I’m very thankful he drafted me to come here to play for the Miami Dolphins,” Tua told the press Monday when asked about his relationship with his former coach.

That’s right, folks! When asked about Flores, Tua’s only comment was he was happy that his old coach brought him to Miami. Nothing else!

If that doesn’t say it all, I don’t know what will!

When you spend a couple years with a coach and the nicest thing you can say is that he drafted you, it probably means you really don’t like someone.

Tua didn’t need to use any negative words, but he crushed Flores with that quote. I’m honestly not sure how else to describe it.

Clearly, Tua isn’t sad to see Flores go.

Now, the former Alabama superstar has Mike McDaniel leading the way and the slate is clean. It’s time to find out whether or not he can live up to the hype!