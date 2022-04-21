Viral Video Allegedly Shows A Russian Tank Getting Destroyed In Ukraine

Another crazy war video from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has surfaced.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, an alleged Russian tank was destroyed by Ukrainian forces, and it’s definitely worth checking out. Give the awesome video a watch below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A DNR/LNR T-64 tank targeted by Ukraine’s 30th Mechanized Brigade.https://t.co/PrGk6JdAUR pic.twitter.com/HPDMI9MraO — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 21, 2022

Will it ever get old watching Russian forces take losses in Ukraine? I think the obvious answer to that question is no. If you’re going to invade a country, you better be ready for the fight of your life.

As I’ve said too many times to count, when you get invaded, your only choice is to go full “Red Dawn.” You force the enemy to pay for every inch in blood.

Violent Video Allegedly Shows Man Firing On Russians In Ukraine https://t.co/wWwRwvNkdS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 20, 2022

That’s exactly what the Ukrainians have done, and it’s resulted in Russia facing way more resistance than people expected. Not only has the Ukrainian government not fallen, but it looks like Russia won’t be able to topple the current leadership.

Every single video that comes out is a blunt reminder that the Ukrainians aren’t rolling over for anyone.

Massive Gun Battle In Ukraine Captured On Video https://t.co/REUpyWsQSj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 13, 2022

Let’s hope the Ukrainians continue to hold out for as long as possible!