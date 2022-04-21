College Pitcher Crushes Opponent In Wild Viral Video

A college baseball pitcher is probably in some serious trouble after his recent actions.

During a Wednesday matchup between Weatherford College and North Central Texas College, Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward dropped Josh Phillips in brutal fashion, according to ESPN, and it's one of the most shocking things we've ever seen in a baseball game.

You can watch the insane situation unfold in the video below.

North Central Texas College vs Weatherford. NCTC batter hits go ahead HR; pitcher spears him while rounding third. 😳 Via @TexasCollegeBSB

pic.twitter.com/ht1ghwCJZq — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) April 20, 2022

That’s without a doubt one of the wildest things we’ve ever seen happen in a baseball game. When it comes to fights in baseball, guys like to talk a ton of trash but very few people back it up.

There are countless people who will act like tough guys, but very few baseball players will actually do something. Well, Woodward is clearly in the second group.

If you do something like that in a baseball game, you 100% deserve to be suspended and ejected. It’s not the NHL. Fighting is absolutely not tolerated in the game of baseball, and it shouldn’t be.

If you’re going to make bonehead decisions like the one Woodward made, you can watch the rest of the game from the bench.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the insanely stupid decision from Woodward.