Will Smith’s Wife Breaks Her Silence On Him Slapping Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith broke her silence on the slap Will Smith issued to Chris Rock, telling fans on Thursday that she will address the issue on her show “Red Table Talk.”

Pinkett Smith has remained silent on the topic since the slap occurred on the Oscars stage March 27. An opening title card for the Season 5 premier of “Red Table Talk” set the tone for the show, revealing the Smith family is in the process of “deep healing,” according to a video shared by Entertainment Tonight. Pinkett Smith promised fans that she will be discussing the matter “when the time calls.”

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing,” the title card read. The message then promised more information would be shared on Jada’s platform in the future, according to a video. (RELATED: DJ Jazzy Jeff Says He Can Think Of ’50 Times’ Will Smith ‘Should’ve Smacked The Sh*t Out Of Somebody And He Didn’t’)

“Until then… the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies,” the card said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Pinkett Smith’s promise of future updates on the subject comes on the heels of Smith’s 10-year ban from the Academy Awards for his behavior. Smith has apologized for slapping Rock at the Oscars. “I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us,” Smith said in a statement on Instagram.