‘This Ain’t Your Father’s Republican Party’: Biden Calls The Modern GOP ‘A Different Breed Of Cat’

President Joe Biden said the modern day Republican Party has evolved into a “different breed of cat” during his Friday Earth Day address in Seattle, Washington.

The president said there is virtually no division in the Democratic Party given that 48 senators vote in his favor “94 percent of the time.” He then referenced two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who have a history of voting against him on major pieces of legislation.

“But we virtually have no Republicans, there’s some, we get up to as many as seven or eight who’ll vote. This ain’t your father’s Republican Party. Not a joke. All you gotta do is look at what’s being played this morning about the tape that was released. Anyway, all kidding aside, this is the MAGA Party now. You’ve got the senator from Texas and others, these guys are a different breed of cat. They’re not like what I served with for so many years and the people who know better are afraid to act correctly because they know they’ll be primaried.”

During the Friday address, the president signed an executive order to create the first-ever inventory to protect old-growth forests on federal lands and combat deforestation, which is known to contribute to increased emissions, Reuters reported. (RELATED: Psaki Blames Republicans For Going Against Build Back Better Plan When Asked About Manchin, High Inflation)

The president has struggled to earn Republican support in his Build Back Better plan, confirming Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and other judicial nominees to the federal bench. He successfully gained bipartisan support in the passage of the infrastructure bill after 13 House Republicans voted in favor of its passage. Biden signed the bill into law in mid-November.

Only three Senate Republicans—Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine—voted to confirm Jackson, in contrast to all 50 Democrats voting in favor.

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan said the House needs to consider a possible impeachment of Biden over the large influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said impeachment is possible if the GOP regains control of both congressional chambers after the midterm elections.