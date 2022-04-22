ANALYSIS: Redistricting Maps Are God’s Gift To GOP

The latest redistricting maps heading into the November 2022 midterms show Republicans are poised to gain control of both chambers of Congress, allowing the party to block President Joe Biden’s radical agenda.

Control of the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives is officially in play for Republicans as the 2022 midterms loom over the Democrats, according to redistricting maps which show the Democrats lost several house seats despite their heavy gerrymandering in Illinois and New York.