Woman Claims She Encountered A Bigfoot In Canada

A woman in Canada thinks she had a close encounter with a Bigfoot.

Jacqueline Lange gave an interview to the Mirror about the alleged encounter while working on a farm in Manitoba back in 1981, and I’m not sure I’m buying it at all! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lange told the Mirror the following in part about the alleged encounter:

I worked on a horse farm in Manitoba and on this one winter night I went to the oat shed when I heard a wham against the back wall. It scared the sh*t out of me, I left the shed and expected to see the geldings but there weren’t any. I then heard shuffling next to me in the shadows behind the shed. I backed up until I could see a head and shoulders taller than the line of the shed. It looked one way, then the other and turned back staring at me. In this moment I didn’t have a clue what I was looking at and then it growled, not a loud screaming growl, but more of a rumbling and I could feel it vibrating in my chest. I panicked and ran for the barn to get my helper and tell her what I just saw fearing for the geldings.

To the surprise of nobody reading this, the creature did not reappear, according to her version of events, which is a real shame because one of the people with her was armed.

We finally could have put one of these mythical creatures in the dirt! How convenient that after someone with some firepower showed up, it couldn’t be found!

As I’ve said many times before, until someone shoots one of these creatures, I refuse to believe that they’re real. I just don’t buy any of it.

I’ll engage in discussions about UFOs, but that’s because we have videos and a lot of evidence that there’s at least something flying around up there. Sure, it could be our own stuff, but we know at a minimum there is something unexplained going on.

When it comes to Bigfoot, we don’t have any evidence at all other than people’s alleged encounters. That’s just not enough for me.

Either shoot one of them, or bring us much better evidence if you want to be believed.