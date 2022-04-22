‘He Just Failed!’: Greg Gutfeld And Tucker Carlson Rip On Chris Wallace After The Collapse Of CNN+

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson ripped former Fox News and CNN+ host Chris Wallace after the streaming platform’s collapse on Friday.

“Hey, Tucker, I’ve got two questions for you. Number one, quite obviously you’re on Fox Nation. Fox Nation is a streaming success and now that CNN+ has been defunct, has Fox Nation considered rehiring Chris Wallace for Fox Nation?” Gutfeld asked. “We could probably get him at a discount and I’ve seen that he interviews a lot of very interesting people.”

“We had a meeting about it this morning in my office,” Carlson said. “I was like ‘no, he just failed’ and one of my producers goes ‘he’s Mike Wallace’s son.’ Like, what? Done, he’s gotta be good.”

Wallace departed from Fox News in December to join CNN’s then-upcoming streaming platform, CNN+. CNN executives said in a Thursday announcement that the network will end the streaming service’s operations on April 30 and focus their investments on CNN’s “core news-gathering operations.” (RELATED: Trump Reacts To The Collapse Of CNN+)

Wallace said working at Fox News became “unsustainable” after the 2020 presidential election when the network reportedly shifted toward defending former President Donald Trump’s election fraud claims and aired Carlson’s three-part documentary “Patriot Purge,” which explored how President Joe Biden’s administration used the January 6 riots to depict conservatives as terrorists.

Gutfeld had a field day making fun of Wallace during his Thursday appearance on “The Five,” making jokes insinuating that he failed during his short time working at the service.

“Okay, so you see Hillary was supposed to come back, you got Bernie, you got Mitt, the Democratic bench is thinner than Chris Wallace’s demo reel from CNN+,” Gutfeld joked. “BLM has done to black people what Chris Wallace did to CNN+. Entice them with a promise and then ditch them on the side of the road. I’m going to do this every segment so just get used to it.”