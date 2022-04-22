Gutfeld Can’t Stop Making Fun Of Chris Wallace Now That CNN+ Went Belly Up

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld had a field day Thursday on “The Five” making fun of CNN+ host Chris Wallace following the announcement that the streaming service would be canceled less than a month after debuting.

Wallace announced in December that he would leave Fox News after 18 years to head to CNN+. Wallace said at the time he was “thrilled to join CNN+” and to “explore the world of streaming.”

“I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing new ways to tell stories,” he said in a statement.

Wallace’s departure and CNN+’s cancellation became the subject of Gutfeld’s jokes Thursday.

“Okay, so you see Hillary was supposed to come back, you got Bernie, you got Mitt, the Democratic bench is thinner than Chris Wallace’s demo reel from CNN+,” Gutfeld joked.

“Pretty good,” his co-host said.

“Thanks, I just needed to get that in there,” Gutfeld said.

During one segment, the panel was discussing crime and poverty in New York City, specifically Black Lives Matter New York chapter co-founder Hawk Newsome’s Thursday comments about Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams. (RELATED: Gutfeld: ‘We Went From Christ Has Risen To Crime Has Risen’)

“Greg, this guy has appointed himself as leader of the BLM movement in New York, it’s the same guy who said there would be blood on the streets if Mayor Adams was elected,” co-host Joey Jones said.

“BLM has done to black people what Chris Wallace did to CNN+. Entice them with a promise and then ditch them on the side of the road,” Gutfeld said. “I’m going to do this every segment so just get used to it.”

Gutfeld took another shot at Wallace when co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro recounted how she was “sitting next to a guy who was drunk on a plane and he vomited all over me.”

“Was it Chris Wallace?” Gutfeld joked.

“I don’t know but he vomited in my purse,” Pirro said.

“You know, I had nothing to come up with, and that just fit perfectly. I’m done now, I think,” Gutfeld mused.

CNN+ announced Thursday it would be shutting down after launching in late March, with operations set to end April 30. The platform battled low subscription numbers and was reportedly slated to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in investments and projects. Nearly $300 million had been spent on the service, coming out to a roughly $9,375,000 a day loss, Axios previously reported.