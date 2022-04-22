Feds Reportedly Subpoena Hunter Biden Paternity Documents Amid Investigation Into Tax Affairs

Prosecutors investigating Hunter Biden’s tax affairs and business dealings reportedly subpoenaed documents relating to his paternity lawsuit, CBS News reported.

President Joe Biden’s son is facing an ongoing federal investigation and has also come under increased scrutiny in recent months amid new revelations found in his abandoned laptop.

The latest news indicates the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware subpoenaed all documents “regarding [Hunter] Biden’s income, assets, debts, obligations, and financial transactions… and all personal and business expenditures” in December 2020, according to CBS News.

The request reportedly included paternity documents relating to the lawsuit filed by Lunden Roberts, a woman who said in 2019 that Hunter Biden fathered her child.

“They [prosecutors] wanted every record relating to Hunter Biden we had,” said Clint Lancaster, Roberts’ attorney during the lawsuit, according to CBS News. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Is Refusing To Provide ‘Basic’ Financial Information In Paternity Suit, Lawyer Says)

The paternity documents reportedly included some of Hunter Biden’s tax records, CBS News reported. The subpoena, in addition to demanding “all personal and business expenditures,” asked for “all federal, state, local and foreign tax documentation related to Biden.”

Hunter Biden handed over an “affidavit of financial means” during the paternity suit, Lancaster told CBS News. These tax records – which have since been handed over to prosecutors – reportedly coincide with Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings, Lancaster added.

The paternity lawsuit was settled in 2020, CBS News reported.

Though Hunter Biden is back in the news, the White House is trying to keep its distance from the debacle. White House press secretary Jen Psaki has refused to comment on some of the president’s past comments about his son and revelations from the laptop, instead referring reporters to “the Department of Justice and also to Hunter Biden’s representatives.”