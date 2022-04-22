Mike Tyson Claims The Man He Allegedly Punched On An Airplane Threw A Water Bottle At Him

Mike Tyson claims he was provoked into allegedly attacking a guy on a plane.

Tyson blew up the internet Thursday when a video shared by TMZ appeared to show him punching another passenger. At the time, it was reported the passenger was harassing the legendary boxer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, more details are out, and it looks like Tyson was getting his buttons pushed in a big way before the alleged attack.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him, and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” Tyson’s reps told TMZ about what led up to the alleged attack.

Mike Tyson Allegedly Attacks A Man On A Plane In Wild Video https://t.co/Na6Mie55Iv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 22, 2022

TMZ also reported that police in San Francisco “did respond to the scene … and did detain two people they believed to be involved in the incident.”

However, it’s not clear anything will come of it because the person who needed medical aid didn’t cooperate with the cops, according to the same report.

Don’t poke the bear. Especially when the bear is Mike Tyson. pic.twitter.com/Pura0c2qJJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 21, 2022

As I said when I first saw the video of the alleged attack, I 100% understood why Tyson allegedly punched the guy annoying him. Flying is a terrible experience, and everyone just wants to be left alone.

Mike Tyson punched somebody who was Fn with him……. The problem is nowadays, MFs think they WON’T get punched in the Face… — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 21, 2022

Instead, this moron decided to push Tyson’s buttons and the legendary boxer allegedly responded by throwing some punches. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!

Hey dummies, for future reference, this is how you stay alive when bumping into @MikeTyson on an airplane. pic.twitter.com/gJFoKOtmkO — danawhite (@danawhite) April 21, 2022

We’ll see if anything else comes from this situation, but I stand with Tyson!