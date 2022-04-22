Massive Brawl Breaks Out During Minor League Baseball Game In Crazy Viral Video

A giant brawl broke out during a recent minor league baseball game.

During a game between the Birmingham Rumble Ponies and the Portland Sea Dogs, all hell broke loose after a pitch from Marcel Renteria hit a batter, according to Bleacher Nation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Once that happened, players rushed the field and started throwing punches. Watch the chaos unfold below.

“They never throw punches in those baseball fights.”

Generally speaking, baseball players don’t get into real fights. They might do some trash talking and puff their chests out, but in terms of actually throwing punches, it’s pretty rare in baseball.

Clearly, these players didn’t have any issue at all when it came to squaring up. They were letting the fists fly and you love to see it from a chaos standpoint!

Also, is a bad pitch really worth brawling over? I’m not a baseball expert, but that certainly didn’t look like it happened on purpose. It appeared to be an accident, but clearly, it wasn’t taken that way by the guys on the field.

That’s why they had to start swinging on each other!

