Rep. Cawthorn Responds To Published Photos Of Him Wearing Lingerie

Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn reacted to two old photos of him wearing lingerie via Twitter Friday.

Politico obtained two photos of the representative in lingerie allegedly at the Royal Caribbean’s Quest game show taken before running for Congress.

“I guess the left thinks goofy vacation photos during a game on a cruise (taken waaay before I ran for Congress) is going to somehow hurt me,” Cawthorn said. “They’re running out of things to throw at me…Share your most embarrassing vacay pics in the replies.”

The photos appear to show him on stage in the blue lingerie, black laced bra and big hoop earrings onstage next to two women. (RELATED: Judge Blocks Effort To Keep Rep. Madison Cawthorn Off The North Carolina Ballots)

Cawthorn alleged in late March that lawmakers invited him to an orgy and snorted cocaine in front of him. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Majority Whip Steve Scalise met with the 26-year-old representative to discuss the allegations for roughly 30 minutes.

McCarthy later said Cawthorn lied about the allegations, calling his statements “unacceptable” and unbecoming of a congressman.

“There’s a lot of different things that can happen. But I just told him he’s lost my trust. He’s going to have to earn it back,” McCarthy told reporters, according to the Washington Post. “I mean, he’s got a lot of members very upset.”