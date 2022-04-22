Shaq Says He’d Need A $100 Million Contract To Coach The Los Angeles Lakers

Shaquille O’Neal needs a ton of money to coach the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are in absolute turmoil after one of the worst seasons in recent memory, and it doesn’t sound like Shaq has any realistic interest in coaching LeBron James. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a discussion on “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” the legendary NBA star said he’d need a contract worth $100 million over four years to take the job.

That breaks down to an annual salary of $25 million. You can listen to him break it all down below.

“If they offered me $25M a year for 4 years, I’d coach the Lakers.” 👀@SHAQ ponders a coaching career on #TheBigPodcast: https://t.co/wpZ6zHYULF pic.twitter.com/SDrN1AbDlc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 21, 2022

I don’t blame Shaq at all for wanting an astronomical amount of money to coach the Lakers. Who the hell would want to put up with LeBron’s nonsense?

LeBron thinks he’s running the show, and to some degree, he is because of his absurd talent. He’s burned through coaches like chain smokers burn through cigs.

Nobody lasts long. That means you better be getting paid a ton of money if you want to deal with the nonsense and antics that come with LeBron and the Lakers.

For $100 million over four years, I’d say most people would take the job. Hell, I don’t even like LeBron and I’d do it in a heartbeat.

Now, will the Lakers pay their former star $25 million to coach? Absolutely not because that’s an outrageous salary for an NBA coach, but at least it’s fun to think about.