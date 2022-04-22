Texas Is Now The Favorite To Land Quarterback Arch Manning

There’s a new favorite in the race to land QB phenom Arch Manning.

The nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning is viewed as a generational talent and he’s the most hyped quarterback recruit in recent memory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama had briefly been viewed as the leader to sign him, but there’s a new favorite.

The Texas Longhorns are now at the top of the list, according to On3.com’s prediction machine. Georgia is second and Alabama is down to third.

I honestly can’t remember a single prospect who has ever received the kind of attention Arch Manning has over the past year. Trevor Lawrence had a ton of hype when he went to Clemson, but Arch is one a different level.

He comes from the most famous football family in America, and he’s a true generational talent. Any program in the country would take him with open arms.

Now, Texas is expected to get the top recruit in the class of 2023!

If Arch Manning goes to Texas and injects a ton of energy into the program and finally makes the Longhorns winners again, he will go down as an absolute legend.

In terms of having a place to build a legacy, Texas gives him the greatest chance to carve out his place in history. Alabama is the best program, but there are countless stars who have passed through Tuscaloosa.

Arch has the chance to be remembered as the guy who saved Texas football. That has to be intriguing!

It should be very fun to see where Arch eventually lands. The eyes of the college football world are definitely watching!