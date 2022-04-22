Management Team Says British Singer Tom Grennan Attacked And Robbed In New York City

British singer Tom Grennan was attacked and robbed in the early hours Thursday morning in New York City, according to his management team.

Grennan, 26, was attacked outside of a bar in Manhattan and was subsequently hospitalized with a ruptured ear, torn ear-drum, and issues with his jaw, which had previously been fractured, his management team posted to his social media. The unprovoked attack came just hours after his performance at the Bowery Ballroom on April 20, Fox News noted.

He is currently on tour in the U.S., and was scheduled to play Friday night in Washington DC, according to another social media post. (RELATED: Major Cities Lost Billions From COVID-19 Lockdowns)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Grennan (@tom.grennan)

“Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring,” the statement continued. Grennan is “desperate not to let anyone down,” but made the “precautionary decision” to postpone the Washington, D.C., show, the statement noted.

Grennan shared posts of his trip in New York City earlier on the day of the attack, captioning them “the big apple, you are a lot of magic.” A number of British celebrities, including comedians Keith Lemon, BAFTA-winning satirist Jolyon Rubinstein, and musician Becky Hill commented on various posts wishing Grennan love following the attack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Grennan (@tom.grennan)

Random attacks and violent crime have risen dramatically in NYC over the last two years. In February, crime rates rose almost 60 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

Two men were shot in the early hours Sunday morning, one of whom was an innocent bystander.