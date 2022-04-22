Crazy Viral Video Shows Massive Gun Battle In Ukraine

An absurd video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Chechen Rosgvardia troops were rapidly firing their weapons during a huge gun battle in an undisclosed location. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Chechen Rosgvardia troops in combat with AK-74M rifles with KM-AK Obves kits, EOTech and possibly Aimpoint optics, and a GM-94 grenade launcher. https://t.co/0ghaJQJ1NP pic.twitter.com/OOESzEvqJP — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 22, 2022

Of all the videos that we’ve seen come out of Ukraine since the war against Russia started, there’s no question at all that this one is near the top of the list.

Those soldiers were firing like bats flying out of hell. It’s not clear they hit anyone, but they definitely sent plenty of rounds down range.

Violent Video Allegedly Shows Man Firing On Russians In Ukraine https://t.co/wWwRwvNkdS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 20, 2022

The video is also another brutal reminder of what war is like on the ground. A lot of people seem to think it’s like a video game or movie.

I can promise you that it’s not. Trust me, I’ve spoken to a lot of dudes who have seen combat and it gets very intense very quickly.

“Once the first rounds f**king crack off…” What happens once bullets start flying in combat? Well, things get crazy. Former Delta Force commando Robert Keller explains how you have to stay flexible once you open fire on the bad guys! pic.twitter.com/HVnyk4pP8Q — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 27, 2022

