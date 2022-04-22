Editorial

Crazy Viral Video Shows Massive Gun Battle In Ukraine

Gun Battle (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1517348050523639810)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
An absurd video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Chechen Rosgvardia troops were rapidly firing their weapons during a huge gun battle in an undisclosed location. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the unreal video below. It will probably be the craziest thing you see all day.

Of all the videos that we’ve seen come out of Ukraine since the war against Russia started, there’s no question at all that this one is near the top of the list.

Those soldiers were firing like bats flying out of hell. It’s not clear they hit anyone, but they definitely sent plenty of rounds down range.

The video is also another brutal reminder of what war is like on the ground. A lot of people seem to think it’s like a video game or movie.

I can promise you that it’s not. Trust me, I’ve spoken to a lot of dudes who have seen combat and it gets very intense very quickly.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them. Trust me, this situation is far from over.