This Week’s Worst Violators In Critical Race Theory (Vol. 1)

This is my list of the worst violators in critical race theory, a weekly column updating you on the most insane events taking place in our nation’s schools and businesses. Here, we’ll delve into the growing presence of critical race theory, the ideology that claims that America is irredeemably rooted in racism, and woke culture.

Let’s get started.

5. Community College Paid The Cost Of 20 Students’ Tuition For Celebrity ‘Diversity’ Lectures – The Daily Wire

Grand Rapids Community College hosted a “diversity lecture series” throughout the 2021-2022 academic year, according to the Daily Wire. The school spent approximately $124,000, which is the same cost of tuition for 20 students, to host “1619 Project” author Nikole Hannah-Jones, actor John Leguizamo, “Black Voters Matter” co-founder LaTosah Brown and more.

4. Elite Loudoun School Lowered Admissions Standards To Appease NAACP Activists – The Daily Caller

Activists in Loudoun County, Virginia’s NAACP branch played a role in lower admissions standards at the Academies of Loudoun, an elite magnet school in Loudoun County Public Schools. The school lowered its admissions standards by removing Geometry as a prerequisite and lowered the number of standardized tests from two to four. The changes came after the NAACP sued the school district for alleged racial discrimination in its admissions practices.

3. These Five Universities Plan To Host ‘Lavender,’ LGBT Graduation Ceremonies – Campus Reform

Five universities nationwide are slated to host “Lavender” graduation ceremonies for students who identify as “LGBTQ+,” according to Campus Reform. The list includes Florida State University, St. Louis University, Iowa State University, Kent State University and the University of Maryland.

2. World’s Largest Library Association Picks Self-Proclaimed Marxist Lesbian As President – The Federalist

The American Library Association selected Emily Drabinski as the 2023-2024 president, according to a press release. Drabinski describes herself as a “Marxist lesbian” “who believes that collective power is possible to build and can be wielded for a better world.”

1. California Parents Allege Teacher, Admin Conspired To Teach Eight-Year-Olds About Gender, Sex – The Daily Caller

Some parents with children enrolled in Glendale Unified School District reprimanded the school board after a third-grade teacher allegedly conspired with district officials to teach eight-year-olds about gender and sexual identity. Parents obtained emails that show teacher Tammy Tiber was told not to be afraid of teaching LGBTQ+ ideology to students by district administrators. (RELATED: DeSantis’ Office Releases Examples Of Rejected CRT-Inspired Math Textbooks)

Got tips? Email me here: chrissy@dailycaller.com or message me here.