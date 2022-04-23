Bill Maher Says He Wants To Punch ‘Young People Walking Alone Outside’ Wearing Masks

Bill Maher had another golden line about COVID-19 during the latest episode of his show.

Mask mandates around the country have come crashing down, and for the time being, the federal mask mandate for public travel has been overturned. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

People are freeing their faces, and Maher thinks it’s outrageous when he sees young people wearing masks outside.

“When I see young people walking alone outside with the mask, I want to punch them,” Maher joked to his audience during the Friday episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Once again, Bill Maher is a refreshing voice of reason when it comes to dealing with the insanity of modern day politics in America.

This is America, and we all have choices to make. If you want to stay in a basement forever, be my guest. Nobody is going to force you to fly maskless.

However, the rest of us have our own decisions to make. Many of us, myself included, have weighed the risks and decided that we can still live life.

If you’re terrified of seeing a maskless face, stay indoors.

Props to Maher for keeping it real as always!