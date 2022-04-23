Hunter Biden Partner Eric Schwerin Reportedly Made At Least 19 Visits To Obama White House

Eric Schwerin, president of Hunter Biden’s now-defunct investment firm, met with then-Vice President Joe Biden in the White House, according to visitor logs from the Obama administration.

The logs show that Schwerin made at least 19 visits to the White House and other official locations between 2009 and 2015, including a sit-down with Biden, according to the New York Post. The logs also reveal that Schwerin met with Biden in the West Wing on Nov. 17, 2010, when he was president of the now-defunct Rosemont Seneca Partners.

The logs appear to reveal that Schwerin met with close aides of both Joe and Jill Biden when Hunter was striking multi-million dollar deals in foreign countries, such as China. Schwerin was the closest of Hunter Biden’s business partners and had personal access to both Bidens’ tax filings. The hard drive of his laptop, which he abandoned at a Delaware computer repair store in April 2019, revealed emails that showed Schwerin’s intimate involvement with Joe Biden’s personal taxes, the Post reported.

Just months after Hunter Biden co-founded Rosemont Seneca, Schwerin met with Evan Ryan, the vice president’s assistant for intergovernmental affairs and public liaison, in October 2009. They met in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where the vice president’s office is based, according to the visitor logs.

The emails revealed by Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive show that Ryan received a request from Chris Sloan, Director of Government Relations for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, advocating for the appointment of union lawyer Craig Becker to the National Labor Relations Board. Sloan asked that then-Vice President Biden press then-President Barack Obama on the issue. Hunter Biden was CCed on the email:

“Thanks Chris – I will forward this one,” she responded to both.

Obama appointed Becker to the job through a recess appointment one month later, which resulted in fierce protest from congressional Republicans, Fox News reported at the time.

Vice President Biden arrived in China for three days of high-level meetings with Chinese leadership on Aug. 18, 2011. Schwerin was in a meeting in the West Wing just three days later with Kellen Suber, an executive assistant to the Vice-President.

Hunter Biden also dined with Chinese business tycoon Che Feng, who was identified in the hard drive emails as “Superchairman,” the Post reported. Feng is the son-in-law of Dai Xianglong, a high-ranking Chinese Communist Party official, the outlet noted.

Hunter Biden also entered into an agreement with Chinese businessman Jonathan Li to create BHR Partners in June 2013. Schwerin met with the vice president’s aides in March and May of that same year.

“He did financial stuff for the family but that’s really all I know,” said Margaret Campbell, a former Special Assistant to Jill Biden to the New York Post, adding that “It would make sense if he stopped into the White House.”

The logs show that Campbell met with Schwerin in February 2010.

Schwerin also met with Biden’s Director of Administration, Faisal Amin, in March 2013. He also met with Betsy Massey, assistant to Jill Biden and wife of Robert Walker, for a “West Wing tour”. Walker is another business associate of Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden also appeared at the White House regularly, attending a state dinner hosted by President Obama for French President Francois Hollande in February 2014. He also visited with Michael Strautmanis, chief of staff to White House Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett.

Hunter Biden is currently facing a federal investigation over his tax filing, which insiders say has widened to include potential money laundering and lobby law violations, according to the Post. His former business partners have reportedly been cooperating with the federal government, the outlet also noted.