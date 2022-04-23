Tempers Flare Between Players And Fans At Yankees/Guardians Game

The ninth inning of Saturday’s New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians game was overshadowed by a group of hecklers.

Yankees Isiah Kiner-Falefa sent a line drive to the left field wall during the ninth inning, where Guardians rookie outfielder Steven Kwan crashed into the fence while attempting to secure the game winning grab.

As the ball boomeranged off the fence, the Yankees scored to tie the game while Kwan was injured from the attempted grab. While Kwan was being evaluated by team doctors in the outfield, fans started to chirp the injured player, leading to a clash between fans and players.

Guardians center fielder Myles Straw took notice of the hecklers’ banter and scaled up the left field wall to confront them.

Myles Straw gets up on the wall and gives Yankees fans a piece of his mind for how they treated Kwan after he banged into the wall pic.twitter.com/pV4hGLTsq9 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 23, 2022

In the postgame presser, Straw said, “when someone’s hurt, you don’t prey on that. Just keep your mouth shut and let them recover.”

After the confrontation by Straw, the Yankees ended up batting in the game-winning single from designated hitter Gleyber Torres to win the game 5-4. The Yankees fans then started throwing trash at the Guardians outfielders, resulting in the incident caught on camera. (RELATED: REPORT: Tom Brady Reconstructs Current Contract With Bucs, Creating Millions In Cap Space For The Team)

Yankees fans are throwing trash at Guardians players after the Yankees walk-off win 😳 @BRWalkoff (via @BallySportsCLE) pic.twitter.com/0EIoZqQDdb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 23, 2022

Yankees head coach Aaron Boone spoke out about the incident at the end of the game and said, “obviously, there’s no place for throwing stuff onto the field,” condemning the actions by fans.