Ukrainian Farmer Steals Russian Armor In Awesome Viral Video

Another great video from the war between Russia and Ukraine has hit the web.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Ukrainian farmer managed to get his hands on some more Russian armor and was taking off with it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the awesome video below.

Russian MT-LB vehicle captured by a Ukrainian farmer. https://t.co/e7Npn4woq0 pic.twitter.com/vxc43IWKGk — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 23, 2022

At this point, Ukrainian farmers are among the most well-armed people in the world thanks to all the Russian gear they’ve managed to steal.

There’s actually a very simple solution for Putin! If you don’t want your armor stolen, don’t invade a sovereign country. It’s shockingly simple!

Instead, Putin rolled Russian forces into Ukraine, and the fighting has been extremely bitter and fierce over the past several months.

The Ukrainians are refusing to go down without a fight, and it’s incredibly inspiring.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest war videos out of Ukraine as we have them. You know there are several more on their way!