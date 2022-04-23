Fans At The Dodgers/Padres Game Get In A Huge Brawl In Crazy Viral Video

Fans at the Dodgers/Padres game got into a huge melee Friday night.

In a video tweeted by @mlb_fights, fans were throwing massive punches at each other, and the video needs to be seen in order to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fire it up and give it a watch below. It’s absolutely insane.

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with people? What the hell is wrong with people that they’d ever think it’s a good idea to throw punches during a sporting event?

I feel like a broken record at this point, but you’re an absolute clown if you find yourself fighting as a grown adult.

Massive Brawl Breaks Out During An MLB Game, And The Video Is Pure Carnage https://t.co/mYexlrXqkR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 22, 2022

People at sporting events are there to have a few beers, soak up the weather, hang out with their friends and cheer on their respective teams.

You know what nobody is at a sporting event to do? Get punched in the face. That’s not something a single person enjoys. Yet, we keep seeing idiots get in fights!

