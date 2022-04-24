Arch Manning’s High School Coach Says LSU Coach Brian Kelly Has ‘Made’ A Great Impression

It sounds like LSU might be a dark horse to land Arch Manning.

The nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning is considered a generational quarterback talent and he’s viewed by many as the best recruit in the class of 2023. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Peyton Manning’s Phenom QB Nephew Gets Intriguing College Offer https://t.co/ALz1CS8p9R — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 13, 2022

Right now, Alabama, Texas and Georgia are believed to be the leaders to land him, but it sounds like LSU coach Brian Kelly had left a mark on Arch during the recruiting process.

Arch’s high school coach Evan Stewart told ESPN the following about Kelly’s pursuit of the QB star, according to the Spun:

No coach has come through and made as strong of an impression as Brian Kelly. He has a humility and authenticity when you meet him. You feel like you’ve known him forever…An LSU offer is the prestigious offer. When kids get that offer, it’s very, very special. LSU has the tradition, facilities and recruiting the camaraderie. It’s a very special place.

I hope like hell Arch Manning doesn’t go to LSU. Watching Arch playing for Brian Kelly would honestly be painful. I don’t have anything against LSU, but the former Notre Dame coach has become unbearable since getting to Baton Rouge.

He’s filmed a ton of dumb recruiting videos and we all know about his newfound accent.

LSU’s Football Coach Suffers Humiliating Update After Pathetic Stunt https://t.co/xNIMBluV1x — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 3, 2022

Where should Arch go? Honestly, there are a lot of great options at the table but because I love chaos in college football, watching the class of 2023 phenom team up with Nick Saban would be amazing.

If Arch tears it up in Tuscaloosa, you can bet like hell it will break the brains of a lot of SEC fans, and I’m here for it.

Let us know in the comments where you think Arch Manning will play his college ball!