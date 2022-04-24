Protester Gets Crushed By Security During Timberwolves/Grizzlies Game In Crazy Viral Video

A protester got rocked by security Saturday during the Timberwolves/Grizzlies game.

During the 119-118 win for the Timberwolves, another protester attempted to get on the court, and it didn’t end well for the woman. Security rocked her world, and the video is awesome. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

I love the fact these idiotic animal rights activists are protesting the Timberwolves because of former owner Glen Taylor, who sold the team prior to the season, owns a chicken production company.

They’re protesting a team he’s not even involved with at all. How dumb are these people? It makes no sense at all.

Another crazy fan or protestor at a Timberwolves game! pic.twitter.com/YsAjzwapDq — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 24, 2022

Yet, if you’re going to play stupid games, you’re going to win stupid prizes and that’s exactly what happened here. That woman wanted to put on a show, and instead, the security guard laid her out.

People storming the court are always annoying. People doing without any idea why are truly the worst.

A fan/protestor threw flyers or confetti before chaining herself to the basket during Grizzlies-Timberwolves 😳pic.twitter.com/zxVRnlkcpl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2022

Stay off the damn court, folks! Fans want to watch the game. We don’t want to watch idiots cause the game to come to a grinding halt.