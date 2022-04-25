Alabama And Nick Saban Have Produced 38 First-Round Picks Since 2010

One stat tells you everything you need to know about Nick Saban’s incredible coaching abilities.

The NFL draft begins this Thursday, and every NFL fan is breaking down possible picks and all the options on the table. Well, ESPN's Chris Fallica dropped a fact Monday afternoon that is nothing short of incredible.

Since 2010, Alabama has produced 38 first-round picks and a total of 59 players taken in the first two rounds. The next closest school is Ohio State with 33 players selected in the first two rounds over the same time period.

Alabama has had 38 players selected in the 1st round since 2010. That’s 19 more than the next closest school (Ohio State). In addition, Alabama has had 59 players taken in the first two rounds in that span, that’s 26 more than any other school (also Ohio State)… — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) April 25, 2022

In case you didn’t already know, Nick Saban is an incredible coach in all facets of the game, but nobody develops talent better than he does.

It’s almost comical how far ahead of everyone else he is when it comes to recruiting star talent and then turning it into NFL talent.

The Crimson Tide are very literally a feeder system to the NFL, and the fact the program has had 38 first-round picks since 2010 is nothing short of incredible.

There will also be several Alabama players taken in the early rounds of the draft when it gets underway in a few days. I don’t know where they will go, but there will be plenty of former Crimson Tide players drafted.

That’s a guarantee.

Saban is simply on a different level and you’re delusional if you think otherwise.