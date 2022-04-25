Wildfires Combine To Create Massive Blaze In Multiple States

Two separate fires in New Mexico combined Sunday, creating an enormous blaze as others erupt throughout Arizona and Nebraska.

Flames were 12 percent contained Sunday night as the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires combined in New Mexico, burning roughly 54,004 acres, according to New Mexico Fire Information. Almost half of New Mexico’s counties are battling flames, with 20 active wildfires sweeping through the state, CNN reported.

Snow, rain, and lower temperatures may provide firefighters with respite Monday, but winds and temperatures are expected to rise again Tuesday through the rest of the week, according to the report. (RELATED: EARTH DAY: New Study Shows Many Protected Areas Don’t Benefit Wildlife)

In Arizona, evacuation orders were lifted for those impacted by the Tunnel Fire, which burned a little over 21,000 acres and at least two dozen buildings north of Flagstaff, CNN continued. Wildfires are also burning throughout southwestern Nebraska, killing at least one person, according to CNN.

Retired Cambridge Fire Chief John P. Trumble was working as a spotter when smoke and dust blocked his visibility and forced him off the road. He was overwhelmed by fire and smoke from the Road 702 Fire, which burned an estimated 50,000 acres throughout the weekend, according to CNN.

Fifteen other firefighters were injured in the blaze, according to ABC News. Wildfires have been reported in at least 14 other counties throughout Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard deployed support trucks and helicopters to help battle smaller blazes.