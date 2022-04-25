‘I Just Ate Sh*t’: Billie Eilish Falls On Stage During Coachella

Billie Eilish owned her epic fail after face-planting on stage during her Coachella performance Saturday.

Eilish fell while attempting to navigate the pitch-black stage, and a loud thump could be heard through the microphone, according to a video posted to Twitter by the Independent. She shouted “I just ate sh*t!” then went on to say, “Ouch!” which was followed by a wild, screeching laugh. “You guys, I just ate a*s out here! I’m good. I stepped on… It was dark! Ouch! I tripped on the f***ing fire thing!” she said, according to the video.

The 20-year-old artist took command of her fall by calling herself out and trying to make light of the situation, while explaining it to the packed crowd that had gathered to watch her perform, according to the video. (RELATED: Joy Behar Takes A Big Spill Walking On Stage For ‘The View’)

“You see that square? This F***ing thing? I went dee, dee, dee, dee, dee, dee, dee, de dee and fell into my face,” said Eilish, according to a video posted by TMZ.

This camera picked up the love and support that fans gave Eilish while she was describing her fall. As she spoke of the square she tripped over, the crowd began to chant; “F*ck the square, f*ck the square,” as Eilish laughed and repeated the line into the microphone, egging on her fans, according to the video.

In an attempt to recover and re-direct the crowd, Eilish went on to say, “Seriously, I’m having the time of my life up here…” and then introduced Hayley Williams to the stage, the outlet reported.