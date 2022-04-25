Video Released From Fatal Shooting Involving Star Musician DaBaby

Newly released video showing a fatal 2018 shooting involving rapper DaBaby is reportedly casting doubt on whether DaBaby’s claim that he acted in self-defense is legitimate.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was not charged with the death of 19-year-old Jaylin Craig, who was killed on Nov. 5, 2018 in a Walmart shooting.

The incident unfolded when Kirk claimed that teens, Craig and Henry Douglas, recognized Kirk and Kirk started feeling threatened, Rolling Stone reported Sunday. Kirk reportedly told police one of the teens suggested they fight, but footage appears to show otherwise, according to the outlet.

Footage obtained by Rolling Stone shows Kirk tackling Douglas while Craig appears to initially be standing off to the side. At one point Craig appears to pull out a gun, Insider reported. Kirk later seemingly draws a gun and is seen firing a few shots, according to Rolling Stone. (RELATED: Viral Video Appears To Show DaBaby Involved In A Violent Altercation)

Kirk claimed self-defense, saying he was confronted by armed individuals who could have hurt his family.

“Daughter could have got hit, son could have got hit [and] me,” DaBaby said in a video. “Fuckin’ lawyers telling me not to say something and shit, fuck all that. Two n***** walk down on you and your whole motherfucking family, threaten y’all, whip out on y’all, n****, let me see what y’all gon’ do.”

Craig’s mother, LaWanda Horsley, told Rolling Stone that Kirk ” knows what he did.”

“I’m not doing this for no fame or anything, because at the end of the day, Jaylin Craig is gone.”

Douglas told Rolling Stone he and Craig thought they recognized Kirk and kept peeking over to see whether it really was the up-and-coming rapper. Kirk reportedly noticed the teens staring and, according to Douglas, “he took it the wrong way.”

“We were trying to see who you are, and he took it as somebody is looking at him with a problem,” Douglas said, according to Rolling Stone.

Douglas said Kirk then called out something along the lines of “do you know me?” to which Douglas, having recognized his voice, said “Oh, I thought that was you,” before he says he and Craig began walking away, according to the outlet.

Douglas alleged Kirk then demanded to know what the teens wanted and suggested they take it to the parking lot, according to Rolling Stone. Kirk claims Douglas suggested going outside, according to the report.

Kirk was convicted of carrying a concealed weapon, receiving a sentence of 12 months of probation, according to Rolling Stone.

Kirk recently shot an alleged intruder in the leg outside of his North Carolina home, telling emergency dispatch the individual was “trespassing on my property and called me by my name,” according to the 911 audio.