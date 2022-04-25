Donald Trump Jr. And Eric Greitens Have A Message For Liberals While Shooting Firearms

Donald Trump Jr. and Republican Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens had a message for liberals while shooting firearms in a campaign video released Monday.

The video, titled “Striking fear into the hearts of liberals, RINOs, and the fake media,” began with the two shooting the firearms at an outdoor gun range. “Striking fear into the hearts of liberals everywhere, folks,” Trump said. The footage transitioned to the two firing handguns at the range.

“Liberals, beware,” Greitens said.

WATCH:

Greitens, the former governor of Missouri, has come under fire after his ex-wife, Sheena, publicly accused him of physically abusing their young children in an affidavit related to their divorce proceedings. His ex alleged the violence was so severe that family and associates attempted to limit his access to firearms. (RELATED: Vicky Hartzler Scores Another Endorsement As Frontrunner Loses Momentum)

The candidate initially led the Senate primary race against Rep. Vicky Hartzler and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt but has faded in the race in recent weeks since the allegations arose. Hartzler and Greitens are now neck and neck in the race with the representative standing at 24.9% and Greitens with 24.3%, according to a March Trafalgar Group poll.

Hartzler appears to be narrowly leading the race by one point, according to RealClear Politics.

Greitens resigned from his gubernatorial seat in May 2018 over scandals alleging sexual misconduct and misusing a campaign donor list. Allegations arose that the former governor had a sexual relationship with an unidentified woman in 2015. The woman’s ex-husband reportedly provided a tape of Greitens and the woman’s interactions, then alleged that he took a picture of his then-wife as blackmail.

Greitens denied that any blackmail had taken place in a statement at the time of his resignation.